WEATHER: Showers and storms in line for a wet weekend

IT won't be all blue skies and sunshine this weekend as weather experts predict a dreary weekend ahead.

Forecasts show a chance of showers and even storms rolling in from the west early in the morning with light winds becoming north easterly in the middle of the day.

With thousands expected to attend the Under The Trees festival on Saturday many may need to come armed with an umbrella.

Bureau of Meteorology's Nicholas Shera said a wet weather trough came across the region last night and would meet a new trough today that was expected to bring a few drops in the morning.

"This new trough looks like it is coming through from the west on the radar and is slowly moving eastward.

"The previous trough will weaken as this makes its way over Gladstone.

"There is a chance of a storm in the morning and it will be mostly cloudy during the day.”

The festive day will hit an average of 27C and a minimum of 17.5C.

moving slowly eastward, west of Gladstone.

Meanwhile last weekend also saw some soggy days with 3.4mm of rain collected on Sunday evening.

"By Sunday that wet weather trough will weaken out and move towards the ocean,” Mr Shera said.

"There won't be a whole lot in the rainfall it's predicted to be only 1mm.

"But it will be cloudy over the weekend.”