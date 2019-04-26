Weather should be fine and dry for best of bitumen action

Brent Taylor competing at the twilight bitumen motorkhana & khanacross event run by Central Coast Car Club.

MOTORSPORT: Despite much-needed rain the Central Coast Car Club khanacross and motorkhana events will go ahead tomorrow and Sunday respectively.

With a forecast clearing trend in the weather, club president and competitor Keith Honour said there would be rivalries in the Barnes and Martin households.

"There's a lot of local interest plus our usual team of the Barnes family - Ben, Peter, Luke, Chantel (jr) plus Alan Prisgrove from Rockhampton, locals Jamie Overend, Mark Boyd, Arron Crowhurst and Brent Taylor," Honour said.

"Them and Brendan Forrest will all be trying hard to win their respective classes.

"Kobi Martin (jr) and his father will be there to defend their winning positions from the last event and the rain could put a twist on things as we have never had a wet bitumen event before."

The khanacross is a course set out on a bitumen pad, which is about 850m long.

The pad consists of fast and straight areas that go into tight twisting sections.

Sunday's motorkhana is on a smaller layout with set courses around poles.

"These events are a good test of driver skill and car manoeuvrability and there will be full catering at the event with Val and her husband John Conniff in charge," Honour said.

There will be spectator parking and racing starts at noon tomorrow and 9am on Sunday.