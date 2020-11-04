WEATHER: Severe fire danger, hot temps for parts of CQ

WARNING: A severe fire danger risk will be in place for the Central Highlands tomorrow. Picture: Zizi Averill

RECENT wet and wild weather across Central Queensland appears to be a thing of the past – at least for the next few days.

However, recent weather forecasts show parts of the region could instead expect to face days of unseasonable near 40C temperatures.

BOM Meteorologist James Thompson said the significant change in conditions was expected – though not on average – as the region heads into the tail-end of Spring.

“For the Capricorn region, we’re looking at temperatures heating up tomorrow to about 37C in Rockhampton,” he said.

HOT WEATHER: The BOM predicts close to 40C heat for parts of the region over coming days.

Friday will likely see the mercury dip only slightly to sit around 35C.

“It’s a pretty warm day to start off November, there will probably be some gusty winds around too, so there’s something to look out for as that heat builds through the region,” he said.

Fortunately, it appears those strong winds will at least offer some reprieve to coastal areas surrounding Yeppoon.

Those particular areas are instead forecast to reach the considerably milder early-30s across both Friday and Saturday.

Biloela is also expected to reach around 37C, while Gladstone will sit around 32C.

Hot conditions over coming days, however, will reportedly be dry in lieu of humid – a small win for residents.

Residents may want to find safe watering holes in a bid to cool off. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

“It’s going to be reasonably dry weather which will make it feel not as hot, but it does bring those gusty hot winds that people know all about given we’ve just gone through Spring,” explained Mr Thompson.

Areas to the inner-west such as Blackwater, Emerald and Clermont have also been warned to prepare for a severe fire risk from Thursday – with 39C maximums expected.

Mr Thompson said people living in those areas were asked to monitor any warnings over coming days.

“Temperatures in those regions are going to be in the high 30s and getting close to even 40 degrees and even stronger winds through there tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

Residents in the Central Highlands and Coalfields will cop an expected 39 degrees across both Thursday and Friday.

The increasingly hot conditions are expected to dissipate as the region heads into the weekend.

“We do start to see a cooler change move through by the weekend with a chance of showers or storms for Saturday and Sunday around the region.”

“A hot day in spring is not uncommon and luckily it’s not lasting too long, just a day or two of pretty warm days before we go back to our regular lows 30s that we see this time of year.”

THURSDAY FORECAST

Rockhampton – 37C, hot and sunny conditions

Yeppoon – 31C, sunny conditions

Gladstone – 32C, sunny conditions

Biloela – 37C, hot and mostly sunny conditions

Blackwater – 39C, hot and sunny conditions

Emerald – 39C, hot and sunny conditions

Springsure – 38C, hot and sunny conditions

Clermont – 39C, hot and sunny conditions