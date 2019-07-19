WEATHER: Reprieve from the cold mornings on the way

The Gladstone region is predicted to have a reprieve from the cool mornings next week

The Gladstone region is predicted to have a reprieve from the cool mornings next week Tessa Mapstone

THERE will be a brief reprieve from the chilly mornings as minimum temperatures in the Gladstone region will start to warm up from next week.

The Bureau predicts a partly cloudy day tomorrow with a minimum of 12C and a maximum of 24C.

Minimums will rise on Sunday to 15C with a shower or two predicted and conditions would remain the same on Monday.

While on Tuesday, conditions would improve to a partly cloudy day with a low of 14C and a top of 25C.

Wednesday is forecast to be our warmest day at 27C, before cooling down again on Thursday.

The latest advice from the Bureau said a slow-moving high pressure system, identified at the beginning of the week, will continue to bring a stable, cool and dry airmass across the state.

"There will be little change to the weather pattern during the next two days as the high will continue to move very slowly eastwards,” BoM said.

The system will then move across the Tasman Sea by Sunday, which is the cause of the predicted showers on Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday, the high pressure system is predicted to weaken.

On the Capricorn Coast tomorrow, winds are predicted to be 10-15 knots before increasing to 20 knots.

Seas will reach 1-1.5 metres during the day.