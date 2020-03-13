Weather perfect for some dirt drifting

MOTORSPORT: There are two days of action with the third round of the Central Coast Car Club Gladstone Dirt Khanacross Series at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

The third round starts at 3pm on Saturday and event organiser Jamie Overend expects a number of Gladstone drivers to be in contention.

“Competitor numbers are expected to be around 20 across both days of competition with Gladstone drivers Paul Murfet, Arron Crowhurst, Brenden Forrest and Jake Martin jostling for class wins,” Overend said.

“This round will see a number of drivers from regional areas return including Blackwater, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay. “

Junior driver Kobi Martin will be fighting for junior class honours among a number of up and coming juniors looking to improve their driving skills.

Classes for competition are based on engine capacity and vehicle type which include 2WD production, 4WD ­production and offroad specials.

“The track has had some work done since the last event with drainage added to a couple of low lying sections,” Overend said.

Spectator admission is free.

