Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Boyd negotiates thye dusty track at Benaraby
Mark Boyd negotiates thye dusty track at Benaraby
Sport

Weather perfect for some dirt drifting

NICK KOSSATCH
13th Mar 2020 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: There are two days of action with the third round of the Central Coast Car Club Gladstone Dirt Khanacross Series at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

The third round starts at 3pm on Saturday and event organiser Jamie Overend expects a number of Gladstone drivers to be in contention.

“Competitor numbers are expected to be around 20 across both days of competition with Gladstone drivers Paul Murfet, Arron Crowhurst, Brenden Forrest and Jake Martin jostling for class wins,” Overend said.

“This round will see a number of drivers from regional areas return including Blackwater, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay. “

Junior driver Kobi Martin will be fighting for junior class honours among a number of up and coming juniors looking to improve their driving skills.

Classes for competition are based on engine capacity and vehicle type which include 2WD production, 4WD ­production and offroad specials.

“The track has had some work done since the last event with drainage added to a couple of low lying sections,” Overend said.

Spectator admission is free.

RELATED STORY: Khanacross event will light up in early June

RELATED STORY: PICS: Girl power behind the wheel for the first time

central coast car club gladstone dirt khanacross khanacross
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Royal Easter Show cancelled

    Royal Easter Show cancelled
    • 13th Mar 2020 4:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Pilot charged over passenger’s death

        premium_icon BREAKING: Pilot charged over passenger’s death

        Breaking THE pilot of a plane that crashed near Agnes Water in 2017 has been charged over the death of his passenger.

        • 13th Mar 2020 2:59 PM
        Couple still loved-up 65 years on

        premium_icon Couple still loved-up 65 years on

        News For over half a century, this couple has endured ups and downs and shared their...

        ME AND MY BOAT: Unique tinny turns heads

        premium_icon ME AND MY BOAT: Unique tinny turns heads

        News The Mills’ Quintrex boat pays homage to the game in which the couple met.

        Smaller mortgage without the sacrifices: Report's findings

        premium_icon Smaller mortgage without the sacrifices: Report's findings

        News A new report has identified the types of people who are looking to buy homes in...