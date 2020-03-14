Menu
Mark Boyd negotiates thye dusty track at Benaraby
Weather perfect for some dirt drifting in first event

NICK KOSSATCH
14th Mar 2020 10:01 AM
MOTORSPORT: The Central Coast Car Club Gladstone will host the first round of the Dirt Khanacross Series on Saturday and Sunday with a bumper field of 34 entries to tackle the Benaraby Motorsport Complex dirt track.

Even organiser Jamie Overend said a lot of hard work had been put into the track to get it in the best condition for competition.

“A number of weekends over the last couple of months have been spent grading and rolling the track back to a great condition after a dry year and limited water supply,” Overend said.

“The rain in recent weeks has given the track a good soaking and topped up the dams which gives us a good water supply for the year ahead.

“The biggest field yet of 34 entries will start Saturday afternoon and run into the evening with a Sunday leg run in reverse direction.”

Six drivers from Rockhampton will compete over the weekend to race in the interclub challenge.

“Some have not seen the track before so it will take them a couple of runs to get on the pace of the local drivers,” Overend said.

“This is an exciting year with the return of the interclub challenge as a number of local drivers look forward to competing at the Rocky track to gain valuable points.”

Overend said new members have joined the club after a successful Come and Try Motorkhana last month.

Bill and Sue Grundon, Darcy Saxby, Nikollete Sotiris, Arnold Schaefer, Simon and Kaelun Henderson, and brothers Tyler and Jay Martin join the club for their first official khanacross. Spectators are welcome with free entry and catering available across the weekend. Racing starts 2pm on Saturday.

