There will be some brisk overnight minimums for those in the Central Highlands.
Weather

WEATHER OUTLOOK: another week of cold nights ahead for CQ

Jack Evans
11th Jul 2020 1:07 PM
IT WILL be another cool week ahead for much of Central Queensland with overnight minimums of 10 degrees or below expected for much of the region this week.

Coastal areas including Rockhampton, Gladstone and Yeppoon will be the warmer parts of the region with the mercury expected to max out for the week at 27 degrees in Rockhampton.

Gladstone (25C) and Yeppoon (24C) will be slightly cooler on Sunday.

There will be some brisk overnight minimums for those in the Central Highlands with Springsure hit just 3C on Tuesday, Blackwater to drop to 5C and Emerald to hit 6C.

As for rain, coastal areas can expect rain, albeit minimal, between now and Monday with sunshine for the rest of the week.

Further west, chances of rain are expected to continue through to Sunday night.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected for the region after Tuesday.

