WEATHER: Heat and rain on the way for Central Queensland

WARM CONDITIONS: This map shows there were warm conditions around CQ at noon Tuesday.

THE warm Spring weather currently being experienced around Central Queensland is expected to be bolstered by some healthy rainfalls predicted for tomorrow.

While the temperature remains a pleasant 27 degrees in Gladstone after the 2.4mm of rain they received this morning, the mercury is soaring above 30 degrees in Rockhampton and surrounding areas.

For the rest of Tuesday in Capricornia, the Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a slight chance of showers in east coast districts.

There was slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms in a band from the northwest to the southeast, increasing to a medium to high chance in central and southern inland districts.

RAIN FORECAST: The four day weather forecast predicts 1 to 10mm of rain around CQ.

Rockhampton expects a maximum temperature of 31 degrees with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Yeppoon also has a 10 per cent chance of rain, with a maximum of 26 degrees.

Gladstone wasn’t expected to get hotter than 27 degrees, with a 20 per cent chance of rain.

It will be hot 33 degrees in Biloela today with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

In Emerald, it will be partly cloudy with the temperature expected to peak at 33 degrees with a 10 per cent chance of rain. There is a chance of a thunderstorm later tonight.

Wednesday Weather

A trough system in the southwest is predicted to push further eastwards across southern and central parts of the state over the next few days.

It will bring with it a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms in northwest, central and southeastern districts.

In Capricornia it was expected to be partly cloudy, with light winds and a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

There was a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

TEMPERATURE FORECAST: The mercury was set to soar above 30 degrees in large parts of Capricornia on Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 18 with daytime temperatures reaching 27 to 32.

Rockhampton will have a minimum of 19 degrees and maximum of 32. There was a 50 per cent chase of shower or two and a possible storm delivering between zero and 6mm of rain.

Yeppoon will be partly cloudy, drop pingto 18 degrees minimum before rising to a maximum of 27 degrees.

There was a 30 per cent chance of zero to 2mm of rain.

RAIN PREDICTION: There is a strong chance of rain falling around Capricornia at 7pm on Wednesday.

Gladstone will be partly cloudy with a stronger chance of a shower or storm (60 per cent) delivering 1 to 6mm. The minimum was 18 degrees and maximum 29.

Light winds were becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Biloela will be chillier, with the overnight temperature dropping to 14 degrees and rising to the 31 degree maximum.

The town has a 70 per cent chance of 4 to 15mm in rain.

Emerald will have a minimum of 19 degrees and maximum of 29 degrees. There was a 60 per cent chance of a shower or two or possible storm delivering between 1 to 8mm.