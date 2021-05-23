Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The pristine conditions experienced in the Gladstone region recently are set to continue into next week. PHOTO: Suzanne Thompson Tannum Beach
The pristine conditions experienced in the Gladstone region recently are set to continue into next week. PHOTO: Suzanne Thompson Tannum Beach
Weather

Weather guide: Final week of autumn in Gladstone

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd May 2021 2:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The sunny weather the Gladstone region revelled in at the weekend is set to continue over coming days as autumn wraps up and winter approaches.

Monday and Tuesday share tops of 25C and lows of 15C with a zero per cent chance of rain or shower activity.

The chance of rain increase to just five per cent on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 14 to 27C.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

On Friday, the weekend kicks off with a zero per cent chance of rain and temperatures ranging from 13 to 26C.

Saturday, the temperature dips to 11C as the region experiences wintry conditions, however, the top is still 23C with a zero per cent chance of rain.

More Gladstone weather stories:

Smoke warning: Weekend burns planned in Gladstone

Council commence $150,000 CBD footpath works

Coastal thoroughfare to undergo $980,000 transformation

gladstone weather weather update weather updates
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone Airport installs ‘Australian-first’ tech

        Premium Content Gladstone Airport installs ‘Australian-first’ tech

        News “This brings technology not offered anywhere else in Gladstone.”

        Agnes Water business to feature in virtual trade fair

        Premium Content Agnes Water business to feature in virtual trade fair

        Easy Eating “This novel, month long promotion has already generated very keen interest in our...

        Butcher supports community consultation for euthanasia bill

        Premium Content Butcher supports community consultation for euthanasia bill

        Politics “We have taken a very considered and conscientious approach to taking community...

        State Gov campaign calling for new CQ foster carers

        Premium Content State Gov campaign calling for new CQ foster carers

        Parenting “This campaign is so exciting and showcases carers from all different walks of...