Weather guide: Final week of autumn in Gladstone

The pristine conditions experienced in the Gladstone region recently are set to continue into next week. PHOTO: Suzanne Thompson Tannum Beach

The sunny weather the Gladstone region revelled in at the weekend is set to continue over coming days as autumn wraps up and winter approaches.

Monday and Tuesday share tops of 25C and lows of 15C with a zero per cent chance of rain or shower activity.

The chance of rain increase to just five per cent on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 14 to 27C.

On Friday, the weekend kicks off with a zero per cent chance of rain and temperatures ranging from 13 to 26C.

Saturday, the temperature dips to 11C as the region experiences wintry conditions, however, the top is still 23C with a zero per cent chance of rain.

