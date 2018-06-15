Weather: Gladstone gets a drop of rain after dry week

RESIDENTS in the Gladstone region are desperate for a drop of rain and with showers forecast to fall tonight it still may not be enough.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 40 per cent chance of showers as well as a chance of a thunderstorm for this morning.

With a maximum of 25C and a minimum of 16C, there is only a small possibility of 2mm of rain that could be collected in the region today.

The dry spell follows a bleak future for mangoes this summer after Beecher producer Malcolm Green said without rain it would be a fruitless season.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Annabelle Ford said it was the most rain the Gladstone region would see for a while.

"There was a wet weather trough in the area on Thursday and it will linger on until Friday,” Ms Ford said.

"The region only collected a maximum of 10mm all up, it wasn't much and it might have even been less than that.”

Ms Ford said the weekend would be back to sunny days and clear skies.

"There might be a few showers lingering around but it will soon clear up,” she said.

"There is some dry air coming up but next week will be much cooler.”