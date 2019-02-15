WEATHER: Find out if we will see more storms today

EVENING STORM: Gladstone recieved up to 17mm of rain overnight.

THE HEAVENS opened Thursday night as the Gladstone CBD received rain as a storm passed through.

At 3.30pm, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Capricornia region.

They initially warned the storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Locations which were under storm watch include towns west of Gladstone and Rockhampton.

However hours later, another storm system appeared on the weather radar and was heading for Gladstone.

The radar site gauge recorded 16mm of rain, while the airport recorded 17mm.

Today the Bureau is predicting more storms most likely this afternoon or later this evening.

However, the wet reprieve will be short lived.

Tomorrow, the forecast is for a mostly sunny day with a maximum temperature of 33C.

Conditions will remain the same until next Tuesday, when the mercury will rise to 35C and 36C on Thursday.

The Bureau said a surface trough currently lies over eastern Queensland.

"A firm ridge will develop along the Queensland east coast late in the week and into the weekend," they said.

"A surface trough (will move) back to the west across southern and central Queensland."