Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents return to their Deepwater homes as easing weather conditions help keep fires within containment lines.
Residents return to their Deepwater homes as easing weather conditions help keep fires within containment lines. mike knott
Weather

Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Dec 2018 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EASING weather conditions have helped keep the bushfires between Bundaberg and Gladstone under control.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman confirmed all fires in the region have been contained and warning levels have now been downgraded to "stay informed", while firefighters remain on the scene to keep lingering fires in containment lines.

She said the fireys could still be on the ground for multiple days due to thick residual smoke in the affected areas.

Residents in areas affected by smoke are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

The most recent updates for all fire areas including Lowmead, Winfield, Oyster Creek and Round Hill were to stay informed as of yesterday.

Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules beach residents were notified yesterday that they could return home via Hills Rd and were urged to be aware of the possibility of trees falling in the area.

cqfires deepwater weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Woman leaves bomb threat voice mail for Minister: police

    premium_icon Woman leaves bomb threat voice mail for Minister: police

    News A WOMAN who left a voice mail for the Minister for Police and Emergency Services threatening to bomb the Gladstone police station will stay locked up.

    • 5th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    Public's top art picks announced in last days of exhibit

    premium_icon Public's top art picks announced in last days of exhibit

    News One lucky voter won a trip to Heron Island.

    • 5th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    Gladstone local breaking barriers for women overseas

    premium_icon Gladstone local breaking barriers for women overseas

    News She couldn't have guessed her dream job was in a small town in Chuuk

    'Potential savings': Real time fuel prices now live

    premium_icon 'Potential savings': Real time fuel prices now live

    News Around 1,300 out of 1,446 service stations have signed up.

    • 5th Dec 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners