'Weary old politicians' Calliope could stay in Gladstone: State MP

Chris Lees | 14th Apr 2017 10:16 AM
The proposed lot for a high school in Calliope was under threat. The ALP has committed to the school, however Glenn Butcher says it could be in danger if the town moves into another electorate.
The proposed lot for a high school in Calliope was under threat. The ALP has committed to the school, however Glenn Butcher says it could be in danger if the town moves into another electorate.

WITH more than 30 people saying no to Calliope moving out of the Gladstone electorate, MP Glenn Butcher is hopeful the town will remain where he says it belongs.

The Queensland Redistribution Committee's new electoral boundaries have Calliope, less than 30 minutes from Gladstone, moving into the Callide electorate.

Mr Butcher said there was a chance Calliope could remain in his electorate.

He said in other electorates if he took Calliope back, he would lose other parts of the electorate, but that was not the case in this situation.

"It can be done by bringing the boundary from the highway in and around, past the Racecourse Rd in Calliope and then catch back up on the highway,” Mr Butcher said.

"The numbers that were there are well and truly within the guidelines for what the Electoral Commission needs.”

Despite the possibility, Mr Butcher was not necessarily optimistic.

"Some weary old politicians I've talked to about redistribution have said 'whatever you think you're going to get or whatever you want, you'll probably get the opposite',” he said.

The planned high school in Calliope is something that could be threatened if the boundary changes go through.

The only way people can still have their say now is to comment on the objections.

People have until Tuesday to do this.

From there the final determination of boundaries will be made on May 26 and there will then be a 21-day appeal period.

Gladstone Observer
