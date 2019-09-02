Wearing it purple to help support our rainbow community

CODI Vincent and Vicky McDonald want everyone who identifies as part of the LGBTIQA+ community to feel confident and accepted for who they are.

On Wear It Purple Day last Friday, they took part in a movement that aims to put a stop to suicides that result from a lack of acceptance around gender and sexuality.

Pridespace committee member Codi said the day was important.

"It's where we are accepting everyone for who they are - their sexuality and their gender,” Codi said.

She said it was important for people to know "they can be who they are without having consequences”.

"I want some young people to know that they are accepted for who they are ... as long as they accept themselves, that's what is important,” she said.

Her friend and LGBTIQA+ supporter Vicky said Wear It Purple Day represented the entire rainbow community and helped get a necessary message out.

On Wear It Purple Day "you're showing your pride, you're showing who you are and you're showing it to the world without caring what they think,” Vicky said.

Headspace Gladstone celebrated Wear It Purple Day and made purple scrunchies.

Pridespace is a group for LGBTIQA+ people age 14-25 run by Headspace Gladstone, an initiative of Roseberry Qld.