Weapon found in man’s bag at Gladstone Airport

A Gladstone man was charged after he was caught with a credit card knife (similar to the one pictured) at airport security. Picture: Dylan Robinson

A GLADSTONE man said he forgot about a knife in his bag until it showed up at airport screening.

Police were called to Gladstone Airport on October 11, about 1pm, where screening had shown a concealed weapon – a black credit card knife.

Andrew Bradley Downing said he worked in rope access and thought the knife was in the checked-in baggage and not in his carry-on.

Downing pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to unlawful possession of a weapon.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito confirmed the 48-year-old did work in rope access and used the knife if a harness got stuck and needed to be cut.

Mr Pepito said the man’s company had given him a new knife and he had moved the one in question into his bag and forgot it was still there.

Downing was fined $100 and no conviction was recorded.

