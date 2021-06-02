We won’t solve youth crime crisis by raising age of responsibility

How we are creating a generation without responsibility

You don't solve a youth crime crisis by raising the age of criminal responsibility.

Yet a draft of the 2021 Queensland state Labor platform contains a suggested motion that: "Labor will increase the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 years old in line with international best practice".

This is despite Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, stating during the last state election "There are absolutely no plans by this government to raise that age".

Currently in Queensland the Criminal Code, Section 29, deals with immature age and criminal responsibility.

Essentially it states that a child under the age of 10 years is not criminal responsible in any circumstances, and that a child under the age of 14 years is not criminally responsible unless it can be shown that the child had the capacity to know that they ought not to commit the offence.

The proponents of raising the age of criminal responsibility are skilful in linking essentially separate issues as being one and the same.

They argue against having children under 14 years being criminally responsible because too many are in our jails.

This type of argument highlights two separate issues, the first being; are children aware of the consequences of their actions, and the second; what penalty should society impose?

Both issues are removed from the core argument around criminal responsibility, which is did the child know what they were doing was wrong.

For instance, a child can steal a car and burn it out and know it is wrong.

Not knowing the consequences should not absolve a child from responsibility.

In fact, how do we teach young people responsibility for actions if we do not hold them accountable?

Despite the shrill calls of panic from the progressive elements in our society our jails are not overflowing with children under the age of 14 years.

Five years of government data from 2015-20 shows that less than 10 per cent of youths in detention in Queensland on any given day were under the age of 14. On any given day an average of less than 20 children under the age of 14 were in custody.

The Queensland Crime report shows that in 2019-20 alone there were about 10,000 offenders aged 10-13 years. The truth is few children under the age of 14 end up being held in detention.

Indeed, the Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council outlines that in 2019-20 the most likely outcome for a youth offender was probation in the higher courts.

In Magistrates courts detention as an outcome came a distant sixth behind conferencing, reprimands, probation, good behaviour bonds and community service.

Of over 5000 outcomes in Magistrates Court only 186 orders for detention were made, and of over 600 outcomes in the District and Supreme courts only 106 orders for detention were made when dealing with more serious criminal matters.

But where does the victim fit into all of this? Ask the mother of James Bulger if she thinks children under the age of 14 should be criminally responsible, and you would get an emphatic yes.

Her son James, two years old, was abducted by two 10-year olds from a shopping centre in the UK. They then tortured him over a number of hours before they crushed his skull.

They were both convicted of murder. Are we seriously suggesting as a society that these boys did not know what they were doing was wrong and that there should be no consequences?

Or what about the Aurukun rape case in which a 10-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by nine offenders in 2006. If we were to raise the age of criminal responsibility several offenders in this matter would never have faced trial or punishment.

Some studies have shown that children can determine right from wrong as early as two years of age, certainly by the age of 10 this sense of reason would be developed in most children.

At school we educate our young people about the dangers of tobacco, drugs.

The Queensland government website outlines this is to promote making choices, accessing health information, and researching health information.

Yet some would argue we should not hold a child over the age of 10 years responsible for breaking into your house?

Understanding the consequences of your actions is a separate issue to knowing if what you did was right or wrong.

How, we as a society, punish those young people who transgress is also a separate issue.

But we must ensure that do not weaken our criminal justice system in a way that will ultimately fail our young people by creating a generation with no sense of personal responsibility.

Dr Terry Goldsworthy is associate professor, criminology at Bond University

