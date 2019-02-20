Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FACE US: Cherbourg elders Lillian Gray and Bevan Costello want young offenders to face Murri Court.
FACE US: Cherbourg elders Lillian Gray and Bevan Costello want young offenders to face Murri Court. Claudia Williams
Crime

'We will shame them': Elders promise justice for offenders

Claudia Williams
by
20th Feb 2019 12:46 PM

CHERBOURG elders want the town's young offenders to front them and feel shame, but the juveniles would rather go to detention.

"I have never had one child through this Murri Court because they are s--- scared of elders," Cherbourg elder and chair of the local justice group Bevan Costello said.

"That is shame, but that is what we want. We will shame them in court and rip it right in."

According to Mr Costello, the teenagers would rather go to detention where they have mates, a bed, food and the structure of school and sport.

Working in Murri Court, Mr Costello has seen first-hand the remorse adult offenders have shown and believes the court will have the same impact on young offenders.

"I have had people sitting there crying when I have done it and when they finish crying we start again," he said.

"It hurts them inside and that is what we want."

WANT TO SEE MORE LIKE THIS?

He believes putting offenders through a Murri Court program where they are in the community giving back would lessen their chance of re-offending.

"We want them to get out there in the community where everyone can see them doing something and show that they are sorry for what they have done," Mr Costello said.

"I don't think it works saying you are sorry. It is not coming from the heart.

"If a window is smashed at the school, we want to see the offender at the school showing their face and helping out.

"All your family is out there watching what you have got to do in the community."

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.

aboriginal elders cherbourg cherbourg crime cherbourg elders editors picks south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    'Extremely dangerous': Residents warned stay away from surf

    premium_icon 'Extremely dangerous': Residents warned stay away from surf

    News GLADSTONE boaties and swimmers are being warned to stay away from the surf as extreme weather conditions set in.

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:48 PM
    Hearing for Auckland St murder accused looms

    premium_icon Hearing for Auckland St murder accused looms

    News Andrew Vesey-Brown was found at the South Gladstone home

    Former drug addict dad claims pipe was mate's

    premium_icon Former drug addict dad claims pipe was mate's

    News A PAROLEE father has been given "one last chance"

    City's first event of its kind is reaching for the stars

    premium_icon City's first event of its kind is reaching for the stars

    News 'Right now Mars is really good to take a look at.'