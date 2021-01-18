‘We will die together baby’: Alleged words to DV victim

HerStory: What goes on behind closed doors

An 18-year-old Rockhampton man was granted bail in court after allegedly committing a large number of "controlling" domestic violence offences on New Year's Eve.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11.

He was charged with nine counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

The court heard the offending occurred between December 5 to 31, 2020, with most of the offences occurring on December 31.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the allegations included violence but was limited to a push with minor grazing caused to the victim.

It was alleged the defendant told the victim he was going to send someone to bash her but later texted back saying he didn't mean it.

During a discussion with the victim, it was alleged the defendant said he would "bash the f--- out of her" if she lied to him.

It was alleged the defendant berated the victim for not doing what he told her to do, even allegedly leaving her in Yeppoon on one occasion for not listening to him.

The court heard the defendant was allegedly driving at 140km per hour when he was asked to slow down by the victim, who was having a panic attack.

It was alleged the defendant told the victim, "How about I drive the car through the intersection, what's love without trust, we will die together baby".

It was further alleged the defendant told the victim to delete a lot of her contacts from her phone and damaged her vehicle.

Mr Schubert said the defendant was on a probation order at the time of the alleged offending.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was drinking alcohol at the time and had paid for the damage he had allegedly caused.

Ms Legrady said her client had been going to Headspace.

She said her client would agree to a residential, reporting and curfew conditions, as well as having no contact with the victim.

Mr Schubert said the allegations caused him concern.

"They read you are a person who thinks you are able to tell another person what they can do," he said.

However, he said he was convinced the risk of the defendant committing further offences or failing to appear could be managed through the imposition of bail conditions.

The defendant was granted bail with conditions and his matter was adjourned to February 1.

