"We will definitely be having more again," president says

BURNING RUBBER: There was a decent turnout for the CQDRA Come and Try Day. A date is to be confirmed for the next one.

BURNING RUBBER: There was a decent turnout for the CQDRA Come and Try Day. A date is to be confirmed for the next one. Contributed GLA170619CT

MOTORSPORT: Last weekend's Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Come and Try event will pave the way for more such events down the track.

CQDRA president Glenn Williams said a strong turnout demonstrated there was plenty of interest in the sport.

"The come and try day was very successful and we had 36 entries which was excellent and made the day worthwhile for CQDRA," Williams said.

"We are very happy with the attendance considering it was the first time we have tried it.

"The people got plenty of runs down the track after the initial training and safety session was done."

Williams said there were eight motorbikes and the rest of the classes were cars.

"It was limited to street registered vehicles as a starting base," he said.

"Going on the support it received, we will definitely be having more again but not sure when as yet."

Williams hoped the next Come and Try would drive more numbers in a certain bracket.

"Some have said they will be back so here's hoping as our Street Car bracket is a bit low on numbers this year," he said.

The president said people did not need deep pockets to start in the sport.

"It's a great base to start and doesn't require huge expense," Williams said.

"Anything can be competitive."

Meanwhile the next round of the CQDRA is on July 27.

There will also be an Off Street Meet on July 26, both at the Benaraby Drags Strip at the motorsport complex.