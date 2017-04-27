27°
News

'We weren't closing': Business stays open despite damage

Tegan Annett
| 27th Apr 2017 4:30 PM
STILL OPEN: Crossroads manager Danielle Rive at their pop-up shop.
STILL OPEN: Crossroads manager Danielle Rive at their pop-up shop. Mike Richards GLA270417POPU

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PROVING they're in Gladstone for the long haul, popular women's clothing store Crossroads has opened a temporary shop while their store is renovated after flood damage.

On March 30 flood water rushed through the Charter Square Shopping Centre as Gladstone felt some of the wrath of Cyclone Debbie.

Crossroads Gladstone manager Danielle Rive said the fast-rising flood water damaged everything from the store's flooring, the counter and some skirts and pants.

Their store is still three weeks away from reopening due to damage.

They've recently opened up a temporary store next to Optus at the shopping centre.

"There's so many shops closing down and it's stressing people out in Gladstone,” she said.

"We wanted to show we weren't closing.”

Crossroads manager Danielle Rive is pleased their pop up shop is able to keep their loyal customers happy.
Crossroads manager Danielle Rive is pleased their pop up shop is able to keep their loyal customers happy. Mike Richards GLA270417POPU

Even though their doors were shut, debris still came rushing in the store with the water, proving the force of the flooding.

But in a silver lining, the store will have a revamp with a fresh coating of paint, new change rooms and furniture when it reopens in three weeks.

The temporary location has been a hit with customers too, with some bringing in champagne and flowers to congratulate and thank Ms Rive.

"It's the people who really make this town,” she said.

"It doesn't matter what highs or lows the town goes through, everyone always has each other's back.”

She joked that their next promotion could involve handing out boogie boards, in case they flooded again.

Optus and Telstra were temporarily closed due to flood damage and have since reopened.

Flight Centre remains closed after the flooding event.

Ms Rive said she was excited to unveil their new store in three weeks at a grand re-opening celebration.

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Gladstone lawyer under investigation to sell off property

BREAKING: Gladstone lawyer under investigation to sell off...

THE BUILDING of a former Gladstone lawyer's practice, who was under investigation last month, will go up for auction

Five recent closures of Gladstone food outlets that shocked us all

Gladstone CBD from The Oaks Hotel roof, Febuary 17, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

BUSINESSES in Gladstone are closing down at an alarming rate.

China crackdown comes four months after BSL job cuts

Boyne Smelter Limited (BSL) pictured in 2013.

Aluminium prices could rally after China move.

Homeless man looking for luxury caught squatting in unit

A SEARCH for just a little bit of luxury after living day-by-day on the streets saw a former Boyne Island man served with a jail term.

HE just wanted a bed to sleep in.

Local Partners

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Learn the rules of two-up before you lose a motser

Jeremy Thomas left, and Vince Elliott as the Spinner run the two up game.

The gambling game played on one day of the year

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

DUAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + POOL

2 Archer Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 5 3 2 $445,000

Are you looking for a large home to accommodate the growing family or do you wish to run a business from home? If you have answered "YES" then look no further! 2...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

FAMILY HOME WITH LEAFY OUTLOOK

42 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 3 $249,000

Not a small three bedroom home by any account, this property has two separate living areas with an additional dining area. The master bedroom is a great size...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

Neat and Tidy- Close to CBD!

5/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

This neat and tidy unit is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone. Close to schools, sporting grounds and amenities the location is superb! The unit...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

Renovators Dream with Stunning Harbour and City Views!!

15 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 25th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of panoramic harbour and City...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $289,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

Best in Executive Apartment Living, right in the heart of Gladstone

609/52 Oaka Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 2 $570,000

You can wake up to amazing ocean and island views and spectacular sunrises everyday once you've made this luxurious and sophisticated sub-penthouse your own. From...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!