'We weren't closing': Business stays open despite damage

PROVING they're in Gladstone for the long haul, popular women's clothing store Crossroads has opened a temporary shop while their store is renovated after flood damage.

On March 30 flood water rushed through the Charter Square Shopping Centre as Gladstone felt some of the wrath of Cyclone Debbie.

Crossroads Gladstone manager Danielle Rive said the fast-rising flood water damaged everything from the store's flooring, the counter and some skirts and pants.

Their store is still three weeks away from reopening due to damage.

They've recently opened up a temporary store next to Optus at the shopping centre.

"There's so many shops closing down and it's stressing people out in Gladstone,” she said.

"We wanted to show we weren't closing.”

Even though their doors were shut, debris still came rushing in the store with the water, proving the force of the flooding.

But in a silver lining, the store will have a revamp with a fresh coating of paint, new change rooms and furniture when it reopens in three weeks.

The temporary location has been a hit with customers too, with some bringing in champagne and flowers to congratulate and thank Ms Rive.

"It's the people who really make this town,” she said.

"It doesn't matter what highs or lows the town goes through, everyone always has each other's back.”

She joked that their next promotion could involve handing out boogie boards, in case they flooded again.

Optus and Telstra were temporarily closed due to flood damage and have since reopened.

Flight Centre remains closed after the flooding event.

Ms Rive said she was excited to unveil their new store in three weeks at a grand re-opening celebration.