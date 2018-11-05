Menu
MULTIPLE WINNERS: Gladstone Flooring Xtra (L to R): Bobby Lenz, Emma Connell, Matthew Connell, Lucy Carter, Shannon Brown, Jess Shelvey, Bek Crowhurst and Les Ogden. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBRED
'We were over the moon': Awards are 'Xtra' special

MATT HARRIS
5th Nov 2018 6:00 PM
IT'S been a whirlwind opening year for Gladstone Flooring Xtra, culminating with the franchise taking out two trophies at the annual Best in Business Awards on Saturday.

Gladstone Flooring Xtra claimed the Local Franchise and Retail Less Than 10 Staff awards almost one week shy of its first birthday.

"We were over the moon," said co-owner Emma Connell.

"It's our first year in business with the flooring shop, obviously we've been in town a lot longer than that in building.

"It's our first birthday on November 11 so this was the first year we were nominated."

Emma and husband Matthew attended the 2016 Best In Business Awards for their building company Connell Enterprises.

Since then they've wanted to make Gladstone Flooring Xtra a "destination" where people came for the experience rather than just their flooring needs.

"They come to get the special treatment when they come into the shop," Emma said.

"We've got the free coffee on weekends, the lounges set up and we're pretty proud of our showroom.

"We've also got rugs, blinds, one of the girls is an interior designer, so we offer design advice as well and have a wide variety of different materials."

 

Gladstone Flooring Xtra won the Local Franchise and Retail With Less Than Ten Staff awards at the 2018 Best in Business awards. Matthew Connell, Bobby Lenz and Emma Connell. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA

Emma said having strong backing from the Flooring Xtra head office gave them the confidence to reach greater heights.

"We are quite proud to hold their name because we feel they're a great brand and franchise who are very supportive," she said.

"Our regional manager in Brisbane visits quite regularly and we've never experienced that with a franchise we've owned before."

Emma said store manager Bobby Lenz, who was nominated for the Business Leader and Best Individual Service awards, was very passionate.

"We definitely agree he set up an environment where the staff can grow and they are happy and like coming into work," she said.

"The customers see that when they come in - it's a nice place and happy place to be - we want our staff to want to come to work."

