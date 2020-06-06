Menu
CWA Gladstone International officer Heather Jensen.
‘We welcome anyone’: CWA back in full swing

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Jun 2020 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:06 PM
THE Gladstone branch of the Country Women's Association is back in full swing after its COVID-19-imposed shutdown.

International officer Heather Jensen said the group would be gathering every Thursday in its Gladstone Central headquarters.

"We're back doing everything we've always done," she said.

"Our community garden on Auckland St has been watered while we've been away.

"We welcome anybody along who wants to come to our meetings.

"We even accept men as members now."

The organisation, which started in Gladstone in 1923, is looking forward to some upcoming highlights.

"Next month is our annual general meeting when we select the office bearers for next year," she said.

"The date for that will be announced at next Thursday's meeting.

"Next year we are holding the state conference of the CWA just like we did back in 2016.

"In 2023 it will be our 100th birthday, which will be a big celebration."

The Gladstone CWA meets every Thursday from 10am at 90 Oaka Lane, Gladstone.

