‘We want to help’: Volunteers making isolation easier

ISOLATION can be difficult, but a Boyne Island church is doing what they can to make it a little easier.

MyCity Church volunteers wanted to do “anything they could” to help people in lockdown, whether it was buying groceries, running errands or simply lending an ear.

Pastor Anthony Corbett said roughly 50 volunteers are willing and ready to help out in the region.

Mr Corbett said the hardest part for the church was making people aware of their services

“It might be harder for (people in isolation) to find someone to help them as they might not have anyone available and because of that, we want to help,” Mr Corbett said.

“At this stage we’ve only had one lady contact us, her fridge broke down and we bought her a second hand fridge.”

He said volunteers would be able help people by going to the grocery store, picking up their mail or calling them on the phone.

“We just want to care for people in any way we can,” he said. If you are seeking support or want to volunteer, send an email to Hello@mycitychurch.org or call 4973 7752.