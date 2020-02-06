‘We want one immediately’: Bid to re-establish rural brigade

Members of the community with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett (centre) are calling for urgent reinstatement of the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade.

A MEETING will be held with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers this Saturday to begin the process of establishing a new Captain Creek rural fire brigade after the group had its registration cancelled in November last year.

A QFES spokesperson this week said the meeting would discuss the process and requirements for establishing a new brigade and how the community could be involved.

"While it is not the intent to establish a new brigade on the day, QFES is keen to engage early with the local community in commencing the process," they said.

The meeting will be held from 10.30am at the Captain Creek Community Sport and Recreation Club.

Lorraine May, secretary of the Captain Creek Concerned Citizens Group, said it was vital locals could work towards returning a rural fire brigade to the community.

"The rural fire brigade is a really important part of our community and we're still not out of the woods as far as the fire season goes," Ms May said.

"Everyone has been so hyper vigilant knowing we haven't had a brigade, but everything is still really dry.

"We want one sorted immediately - in the fastest possible way."

This will be the first community meeting since the brigade's 47 active members were stood down last year.

QFES said an investigation found "poor behaviour, misuse of brigade equipment and poor financial management".

Ms May said the former members disputed the findings and the lack of a local fire service had "most definitely been stressful", especially after the 2018 Deepwater fires.

"Agnes Water is the closest neighbouring brigade and it is 20 minutes away. The others are more than half an hour away," she said.

"Any kind of hazard reduction has been stopped - it's not ideal."