BURSTING THROUGH: Barnstorming Magpies' forward Maverick Sypher play a big part in the demolition of the Sharks
Rugby League

'We thought that we'd be in for a long afternoon'. Then bang

NICK KOSSATCH
by
1st Apr 2019 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Reigning NDRL premiers Miriam Vale Magpies showed that it is team to beat again.

Magpies' 90-8 shellacking against 2018 grand final opponent South Kolan Sharks showed why there is no premiership hangover.

The game was opposite to what last year's thrilling 18-12 decider was as Miriam Vale surged in waves in which Jed Farraway was the main beneficiary with four tries and nine goals.

Farraway was one of five multiple try scorers and they were Charles Hopf (three) and two each from Maverick Sypher, Jake Sanders and Brandon Hornby.

Maggies' coach Mitch Brennan said it was a surprising result - not so much winning, but the margin.

"They had us 8-0 down after the first 10 minutes and we thought that we'd be in for a long afternoon,” he said.

Brennan said he was unsure what had happened afterward.

Miriam Vale Magpies clicked into gear and ran amok.

"South Kolan had the same amount of players as us as well as players on the bench, so I do feel for them,” Brennan said.

"At the end of the day, we played controlled football and we had 70 per cent of the ball in our attack during the second half.

"That makes a lot of difference.” The coach was pleased with how his team executed its pattern of plays.

"We worked on our defence during the week, but obviously the ball wasn't down there that often,” Brenna said.

Sypher was adjudged man of the match while Farraway was the player's player and Hornby also received votes.

In the other match, Avondale Tigers thrashed Gin Gin Hawks by 50 points and Brennan said Saturday night's clash against Tigers will be one to watch.

"The Tigers look like a young and fit side and we'll have a good crowd down at Gary Larson Oval this Saturday night,” Brennan said.

That game will be at 6.30pm while Hawks and Sharks meet at 4.30pm.

