'We see the signs': Workplace tackles mental health

LAUNCH: Boyne Smelter Limited general manager Joe Rea, Converge International's Stacy Gernetsky, three-time Olympian Libby Trickett and David Pfidze at the launch of BSL's new mental health initiative.
Tegan Annett
by

TEARING down the stigma around mental health is the focus of Boyne Smelter Limited's new wellness program.

The company's employee assistance provider Converge International has trained 30 BSL workers with skills to start initial conversations with a colleague who is finding it hard to cope.

General manager Joe Rea said asking for help is recognised as one of the hardest steps for anyone struggling with mental health.

"Often the thought of picking up the phone to talk to a stranger, even though they're a trained professional, is too much for a lot of us,” Mr Rea said.

"And all too often we see the signs of someone not coping at work, but we don't know how to start a conversation or point someone in the right direction.”

Queensland mental health ambassador and three-time Olympian Libby Trickett visited the smelter to launch the new program.

It was her second visit to the region since October when she spoke with industry workers for work safe month.

Mr Rea said the 30 volunteers would have ongoing support and training to help them in their roles.

He said the program suited the company's "mates looking out for mates” ethos.

Gladstone Observer
