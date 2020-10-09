WE SALUTE YOU: Gladstone tourism’s unsung heroes

HELLOWORLD Travel Gladstone’s owner Leisa Davis and her 10 staff are just some of the 40,000 travel industry workers who face an uncertain future as Australia’s $200 billion and Gladstone’s $200 million plus tourism industries’ flounder in the wake of COVID.

Since the global pandemic changed life, and society as we knew it in March, the income of her offices in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Biloela have been crippled.

“It has decimated my stores,” Ms Davis said.

“I have been in business 23 years and this is certainly the worst we’ve had it.”

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd (GAPDL) chief executive Gus Stedman has said the impact on the Gladstone region’s tourism sector from COVID was into the tens of millions and continued to mount.

While Ms Davis battles to keep the doors open during the “new normal”, she said 10 staff were busy processing refunds, further draining the bank account.

Women fill a huge 70 per cent of the jobs potentially on the chopping block.

Heron Island is a popular destination for locals and and tourists to the Gladstone region.

Ms Davis said the tourism companies and airlines were two facets of the wider industry getting government assistance, but travel agents had been left to “tough it out”.

“We are trying to process refunds still and we have to give back our earnings of commission,” she said.

“Airlines and cruiselines say they refund, but they don’t refund what we’ve earnt.

“So it's a double blow of refunding our earnings as well as not getting income to keep our doors open.”

Jobkeeper is currently keeping the doors open of Ms Davis’s three offices in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Biloela.

“Jobkeeper is the only income we are getting, there is no special grant for travel agencies,” she said.

“Yet we’re still expected to trade, which we want to, and give back what we’ve earnt over the past 18 months.

“We invest back into the community through sponsorships and other things, and no-one can budget for this sort of catastrophe.”

Doing a routine day’s business like you would pre-COVID is current challenge.

Ms Davis said the Australian Federation of Travel Agents had taken up the fight on behalf of the forgotten industry.

“It’s at the moment difficult, because we aren’t getting an income,” Ms Davis said.

“We’re stopped by the government selling travel overseas or within a number of Australian states, yet we aren’t getting an income to compensate for our losses at all.

“So it’s like they’ve closed down an industry, but they aren’t compensating us for anything.

“All my staff are still here thanks to jobkeeper obviously.

“I haven’t put anyone off at all.”

The team at Travelworld Gladstone.

All of Ms Davis’s offices have never been closed, so the community can arrange any travel requirements and staff are upskilling.

“We never closed any of our offices, the doors were open because we had to be here for the community,” Ms Davis said.

“We have left our door open, for one, in the hope that we do get community support back.

“Because the industry will come back.

“Also we are still processing refunds, so we can get these back to our clients, we’re doing training as well to learn more skills ourselves.

“Staff are making the most of their time for it to be a productive time, ringing clients to touch base and other things.

“We are trying to support local tourism operators as well by advertising their packages, we don’t get reimbursed from them.

“So we are doing a lot of free advertising of local tourism and tourism in Queensland, trying to put together our own unique packages.

“We’re trying to do the best we can.”

Related stories:

Travel trend that sunk Thomas Cook

Harbour fever heats up with tropical Wednesday

$15b at stake: Business leaders apply pressure on borders