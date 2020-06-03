Menu
Paul Brazier and his wife Terri last year.
News

’We need you’: Wife’s desperate plea to missing man

by Chris Clarke
3rd Jun 2020 4:23 PM
THE wife of a man who has been missing at sea for more than a week is not giving up hope of finding him alive, and she hopes the public will continue to search.

In a tragic turn of events, Paul Brazier, 37, went missing off the coast of Hervey last week - just months after he and wife Terri were married in a stunning ceremony.

Terri and the couple's two children have been devastated by Paul's disappearance, but want the public to keep looking.

 

"Please Paulie, we need you," Terri said.

"(I) love you forever and ever and ever. I would do anything to have you here now."

Paul left Urangan Boat Harbour in his white 2002 Yalta 5.4 metre half-cabin powerboat, about 1.30pm on May 25.

The boat was found near Fraser Island days later, but there has been no sign of Paul.

Police on Monday scaled back the search for Paul following a land, air and sea search.

Paul and Terri were married in a country wedding in August last year.

 

In November the couple celebrated Paul's 37th birthday in Brisbane.

Pictures of the pair and their children - shared on social media - show a beautiful and happy family.

Paul's disappearance has invoked an outpouring of support from friends and family, may of who are still holding out hope that he will be found.

He has been described as caucasian, about 177 centimetres tall, and of proportionate build with red crew-cut hair, a beard and moustache. He was travelling in a white 5.4-metre powerboat.

Police have urged anyone who may have seen either Mr Brazier or his boat to come forward.

Originally published as 'We need you': Wife's desperate plea to missing man

