WE NEED YOU: Retiree club relaunches after 50-year absence

AFTER a nearly 50-year absence in Gladstone, the Probus club is in the early stages of re-forming, with the social club reaching out for more members.

Probus's inaugural meeting was held on Monday, with nine foundation members getting the ball rolling on the group.

Club president Chris Bosher, who has been involved with Probus for 25 years, said the club was for those who wanted to relax, meet new people and enjoy life.

"It started in the UK because Rotary clubs found that they wanted to extend the life of their members in a club," Mr Bosher said.

"The problem was with Rotary being a service club, they had to work.

"So they formed Probus for retired Rotarians and it extended into the general public."

The not-for-profit club is aimed at semi-retired and retired people, with a strong focus on friendship, fellowship and fun.

When the club is officially formed, the activities will be driven by members' own input and their interests.

Foundation member Rhonda Steen joined the Probus club after being involved in other service clubs and wanting to move to a more social setting.

"I was interested in the friendship and fellowship with a group of people," she said.

"I think a lot of people can be lonely out there and they might like to come and have company.

"It's a chance to come along and do things from holidays and trips to a game of Scrabble."

The club's next meeting will be held at Gladstone Library on Wednesday, October 10.

For more information phone club secretary Rod Cartwright on 0419 728 533.