Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone City Probus Club president Chris Bosher and secretary Rod Cartwright reading a probus publication.
Gladstone City Probus Club president Chris Bosher and secretary Rod Cartwright reading a probus publication. Matt Taylor GLA100918PROB
News

WE NEED YOU: Retiree club relaunches after 50-year absence

Matt Taylor
by
11th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

AFTER a nearly 50-year absence in Gladstone, the Probus club is in the early stages of re-forming, with the social club reaching out for more members.

Probus's inaugural meeting was held on Monday, with nine foundation members getting the ball rolling on the group.

Club president Chris Bosher, who has been involved with Probus for 25 years, said the club was for those who wanted to relax, meet new people and enjoy life.

"It started in the UK because Rotary clubs found that they wanted to extend the life of their members in a club," Mr Bosher said.

"The problem was with Rotary being a service club, they had to work.

"So they formed Probus for retired Rotarians and it extended into the general public."

The not-for-profit club is aimed at semi-retired and retired people, with a strong focus on friendship, fellowship and fun.

 

The foundation members of the Gladstone City Probus Club.
The foundation members of the Gladstone City Probus Club. Matt Taylor GLA100918PROB

When the club is officially formed, the activities will be driven by members' own input and their interests.

Foundation member Rhonda Steen joined the Probus club after being involved in other service clubs and wanting to move to a more social setting.

"I was interested in the friendship and fellowship with a group of people," she said.

"I think a lot of people can be lonely out there and they might like to come and have company.

"It's a chance to come along and do things from holidays and trips to a game of Scrabble."

The club's next meeting will be held at Gladstone Library on Wednesday, October 10.

For more information phone club secretary Rod Cartwright on 0419 728 533.

Related Items

clubs community groups probus rotary social
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    LNG exports have bumper month as Chinese demand rises

    LNG exports have bumper month as Chinese demand rises

    Business But one analyst says the lack of gas supply is still holding the industry back.

    Gladstone's new radar tower to help monitor sea traffic

    Gladstone's new radar tower to help monitor sea traffic

    News The new design replaces an existing tower on Facing Hill Island.

    CRIME STATS: Assault, burglary up in Gladstone, fraud down

    CRIME STATS: Assault, burglary up in Gladstone, fraud down

    Crime The latest crime statistics are a mixed bag for the port city.

    Global alumina industry chiefs share secrets to success

    Global alumina industry chiefs share secrets to success

    Business International three-day conference held on our doorstep.

    Local Partners