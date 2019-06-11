'We love you Gladstone': Online feedback very positive

REGIONAL BEAUTY: Matt Cann's photo of the Gladstone Harbour Festival, which was used as a cover photo for The Observer 's Facebook page.

GLADSTONE residents have come out in defence of their city after a poll posted last week on social media.

Facebook page S--t Towns of Australia pitted Gladstone against Bundaberg to see which city is "less desirable”. A whopping 75 per cent of over 14,000 votes crowned Gladstone as the "worst” town.

However, that didn't stop proud residents standing up and saying what they love about Gladstone.

Almost 50 people on Facebook reacted to an opinion piece about the poll where we praised Gladstone.

"Living with the Great Barrier Reef on our doorstep, excellent fishing, secluded camp spots and great weather all year round. It is a perfect place to live if people have enough go to get up, get out and get exploring,” Daniel Hughes said.

"Gladstone is a beautiful town, go for a look around Australia then come back, stand on top of Auckland Hill and look at our coastline, you'll appreciate Gladstone for sure. It's amazing how many people put Gladstone down but are too negative to see its beauty. Times have been tough as has everywhere else,” Tanya Perry said.

"Golden Chicken makes Gladstone gold,” Katie Lee Gore said.

"Gladdy rocks. We have employment - good employment at a much higher rate than Bundaberg. We have islands, beaches, waterholes, so many wonderful parks, a great place to bring up children,” Alana Kenzler said. "I love Gladstone. I've lived abroad and travelled some of Queensland and Victoria. Gladstone is still my home. There are always family events happening and there are a lot of outdoor places to go,” Marie McSue said. "Beautiful town and region, great weather,” Debbie Robinson said.

"I love Gladstone! We have such beautiful surrounds (the beaches, islands, reef and national parks) which keeps my family busy. Also have so much more available now in terms of parks, services (yoga and other activities) which adds to the CQ lifestyle,” Nita Ena said.

Ten readers directly commented on the article on The Observer website.

"Gladstone is a great town. Very blue collar and industrial, but it's been a great place to live over the years.”