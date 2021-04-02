‘We LOVE it’: Awoonga campers soak up Easter long weekend

Genee and Brett McGuiness said they absolutely loved camping out at Awoonga Dam come Easter holiday time.

A Gladstone couple who have camped up and down the Queensland coast said there was something about Awoonga Dam that kept them coming back.

Genee and Brett McGuiness have lived locally for 16 years between them and have been camping at Awoonga Dam for about five years.

Whether it was with friends and family or just as a couple, the McGuiness’ said there was a lot to love about setting up camp at Awoonga.

“It is so close to Gladstone and just beautiful,” Genee said.

“All of the facilities are really clean and tidy, there’s walking tracks and not to mention a huge dam to boat, ski and tube in,” Brett said.

Brett said the conditions were not as good compared to previous years, with the wind up and considerable cloud cover, but Genee said it should clear as the weekend progressed.

“It is good to get away, be close to our friends and it’s a great location,” Brett said.

The couple agreed that the Awoonga Dam caravan park was less occupied than they had seen it to be in previous trips.

“It is quite empty actually,” Brett said.

“There is a likely chance that Covid has something to do with that, but they did start to flow in from lunch time so we’ll see,” Genee said.

Brett and Genee said they were on their way for a ski, despite the windy conditions, and had a few drinks and relaxation in mind later.

