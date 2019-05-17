"We have been working on some things," vice-captain says

Seamus O'Connor cleaning out for the Goats

RUGBY UNION: It's a huge day of senior and junior action at Marley Brown Oval tomorrow.

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats A-grade side takes on Brothers R in round six of the Rugby Capricornia competition at 6pm.

Goats will be keen to atone the 60-5 loss they suffered against Drovers A last weekend. Gladstone Goats vice-captain Seamus O'Connor said the return of front rower Dylan Johnson, Josh Noovao and Caleb Noovao will bolster the forward pack.

"We have been working on some things like our set pieces at training," O'Connor said.

"We should have a full side and it should be an evenly-matched game."

O'Connor said last week's game against a well-drilled Drovers team started full of promise, but the class of Drovers came to the fore.

"We were a couple of players short so they helped us out with a couple of their own," he said.

The 11-team competition will be divided in an A-grade and a reserve grade at the start of the finals later this year.

O'Connor said Goats have always played in the A-grade section and despite the loss last week, are well-placed to take on the best.

"We always seem to struggle at the start and a bit like last year and were rank outsiders before we played in the quarter-finals," he said.

Despite the loss of Paul Tema (Brisbane), Goats have regained the services of Adam Conway after a stint in England although he won't be available for tonight's match.

"David West will be back after injury," O'Connor said.

Goats and Colts meet at 3.30pm in the under-12 game followed by Mt Morgan and Brothers A at 4.30pm.