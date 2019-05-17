Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seamus O'Connor cleaning out for the Goats
Seamus O'Connor cleaning out for the Goats Amanda Ball GLA250419GTS
Rugby Union

"We have been working on some things," vice-captain says

NICK KOSSATCH
by
17th May 2019 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: It's a huge day of senior and junior action at Marley Brown Oval tomorrow.

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats A-grade side takes on Brothers R in round six of the Rugby Capricornia competition at 6pm.

Goats will be keen to atone the 60-5 loss they suffered against Drovers A last weekend. Gladstone Goats vice-captain Seamus O'Connor said the return of front rower Dylan Johnson, Josh Noovao and Caleb Noovao will bolster the forward pack.

"We have been working on some things like our set pieces at training," O'Connor said.

Seamus O'Connor - left
Seamus O'Connor - left Contributed GLA070818SEAMUS

"We should have a full side and it should be an evenly-matched game."

O'Connor said last week's game against a well-drilled Drovers team started full of promise, but the class of Drovers came to the fore.

"We were a couple of players short so they helped us out with a couple of their own," he said.

The 11-team competition will be divided in an A-grade and a reserve grade at the start of the finals later this year.

O'Connor said Goats have always played in the A-grade section and despite the loss last week, are well-placed to take on the best.

"We always seem to struggle at the start and a bit like last year and were rank outsiders before we played in the quarter-finals," he said.

Despite the loss of Paul Tema (Brisbane), Goats have regained the services of Adam Conway after a stint in England although he won't be available for tonight's match.

"David West will be back after injury," O'Connor said.

Goats and Colts meet at 3.30pm in the under-12 game followed by Mt Morgan and Brothers A at 4.30pm.

More Stories

grufcs queensland reds queensland reds women's team rugby union rugby union australia
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    Politics All the information you need to know for this year's federal election and coverage of the events as they happen

    Reports of accident on Gladstone-Monto Road

    premium_icon Reports of accident on Gladstone-Monto Road

    News Emergency crews are currently on the scene

    • 17th May 2019 4:16 PM
    'Slightly favoured': Experts and bookie share Flynn insights

    premium_icon 'Slightly favoured': Experts and bookie share Flynn insights

    News Political academics weigh in on the state of play in Flynn.

    • 17th May 2019 4:05 PM
    O'Dowd promises $30k for VMR Round Hill

    premium_icon O'Dowd promises $30k for VMR Round Hill

    News Slipway funding would go ahead if LNP are re-elected.

    • 17th May 2019 3:00 PM