Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The WHO has given a first glimpse of its reaction to President Trump’s extraordinary letter, saying it has been busy organising a global summit.
The WHO has given a first glimpse of its reaction to President Trump’s extraordinary letter, saying it has been busy organising a global summit.
Politics

‘We have been busy’: WHO to Trump

by Victoria Craw
19th May 2020 9:44 PM

A World Health Organisation spokeswoman said the UN health agency has "been busy" organising its virtual summit and doesn't have any reaction to President Trump's letter.

Speaking ahead of the second day of the two-day meeting on Tuesday, WHO spokeswoman Fedela Cahiab said she had seen the letter but "I don't have any reaction, we have been busy trying to finalise our agenda for the World Health Assembly."

"I am sure in the course of the day we will have more clarity and reaction to this letter," she said.

It comes after President Trump posted a "self explanatory" letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on his Twitter page overnight.

 

President Donald Trump posted a scathing letter to the UN health agency on Monday. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci.
President Donald Trump posted a scathing letter to the UN health agency on Monday. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci.

The lengthy letter accused the 194 member WHO of an "alarming lack of independence from the People's Republic of China."

It accused the WHO of acting too slowly, wrongly praising Chinese transparency and blamed them for "repeated missteps" that have proven "very costly for the world" during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also threatened to cut off funding to the body at a critical time.

It comes after the opening day of the summit in which the WHO director general said he would back a review into the pandemic when the time was right.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping also said he would support a WHO-led investigation into the virus once it was "under control".

However President Xi did not make clear whether he would support the Australian-led proposal that calls for an independent evaluation.

The US is the worst hit country in the world amid the virus pandemic and President Trump is under pressure to defend his administration's actions which critics claim have been too slow.

Nearly five million people have been infected with coronavirus around the world with more than 315,000 deaths so far.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as 'We have been busy': WHO to Trump

coronavirus donald trump economy editors picks health politics world health organisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone father charged with murdering baby son gets bail

        premium_icon Gladstone father charged with murdering baby son gets bail

        News Defence barrister argues case against him not “of overwhelming strength”.

        CQ Biloela campus closure to impact three staff

        premium_icon CQ Biloela campus closure to impact three staff

        News The university announced the closure as part of an attempt to recover $28 million...

        34yo smoked a joint a day before driving

        premium_icon 34yo smoked a joint a day before driving

        News The woman pleaded guilty to drug driving in court.

        Martial arts enthusiast had illegal nunchucks

        premium_icon Martial arts enthusiast had illegal nunchucks

        Crime The man said he only had them for training.