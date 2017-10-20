27°
Heartfelt message as search for six men continue

Tegan Annett
by

THE wife of the sole survivor of the Dianne fishing trawler capsize near Middle Island has asked people to have the six remaining men at sea in their thoughts.

Ruben McDornan was found floating in the water by passing sailors at 7am Tuesday morning, 12 hours after the fishing trawler he was on sunk near Middle Island.

He and wife Sammy were reunited in Gladstone yesterday at the airport.

Capsized trawler survivor Ruben Dornan reunited with his wife Sammy and mother after a rescue helicopter transported him from Agnes Waters to Gladstone Airport. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Sammy shared a thank you message on Facebook to people who had messaged and called with love, thoughts and prayers.

"Thank you so much!" she wrote.

"We got our boy back yesterday, and he is doing ok considering everything that has happened.

"Our love, thoughts and hope are with our slugger families still without their boys, please keep them in your thoughts."

