'We got married 48 hours before a lockdown'

After one COVID postponement, this Brisbane couple didn’t want to have to delay again - so squeezed in their nuptials two days before a snap lockdown.

After postponing their wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions, Veronica Eggleton and Ben Allen had luck on their side the second time around.

The Milton couple breathed a sigh of relief when they wed on March 27 this year at Maleny Manor in front of 58 guests on a beautiful sunny day, wedged between days of torrential rain.

Incredibly, the couple squeezed in their celebration less than 48 hours before Queenslanders were sent into a snap lockdown following an outbreak of cases in greater Brisbane.

Wedding of Veronica Eggleton and Ben Allen. Picture: Jessica Guy / Jess Took This

The pair were visibly relieved in an emotional ceremony, featuring Ben's dad as the celebrant, the couple's mothers as witnesses and Ben's siblings in the bridal party.

The pair met in September 2017, when Ben spotted Veronica across the courtyard at Brisbane club, Friday's. They didn't speak that night but Ben managed to track Veronica down on Instagram and asked her on a date.

Two years later, Ben proposed while out on a walk near the beach while the pair were on a trip to Western Australia for his 30th birthday celebrations.

Family in Canada and New Zealand were able to celebrate from afar with the couple hosting a Facebook live stream.

Wedding of Veronica Eggleton and Ben Allen. Picture: Jessica Guy / Jess Took This

What was the standout moment of the day?

Veronica: The ceremony. I was quite emotional before the walk down the aisle and it's a decent walk to the helipad from the Manor - so my dad and I chatted about NRL to keep me distracted. But the moment I saw Ben, and he was crying, I started crying too.

It was important for us to have our families involved in the ceremony - Ben's siblings were all in the bridal party, our mums were witnesses and Ben's dad was celebrant.

It was a real family affair, making it more special. Another highlight was Ben's dad and his cousin surprising him with the haka at our reception to pay tribute to their family's heritage.

Wedding of Veronica Eggleton and Ben Allen. Picture: Jessica Guy / Jess Took This

One thing you wish people told you about planning a wedding?

Don't decide everything at once. I initially found the planning process a bit overwhelming because we didn't have a specific idea of what we wanted, but once we found the venue and locked in a date everything flowed.

Advice for other couples planning a wedding?

Trust your vendors, they're the experts for a reason. Give them an idea of what you want and see what they come back with. Work with them, they'll help make your life easier.

And take a moment during the evening to spend with your partner.

Wedding of Veronica Eggleton and Ben Allen. Picture: Jessica Guy / Jess Took This

Ben and I stepped outside for a bit, to have a quiet moment to look back at the party and take it all in. It's still one of my favourite parts of the night.

What helped you get through the stress of changing plans?

Our families were really supportive which helped tremendously when I'd have the occasional panic. And we tried hard to keep perspective in the pandemic.

Wedding of Veronica Eggleton and Ben Allen. Picture: Jessica Guy / Jess Took This

People were sick and dying, others were losing their livelihoods and as important and significant as it was to us to get married, we wanted everyone to stay safe and healthy. So when family and friends couldn't come, we focused on that.

The Bride

Veronica Eggleton, 32

Profession: Sport Journalist - Ten News First

Parents: Lavinia Wood and Bob Eggleton

Bridesmaids: Kierra Champion, Erin Andrews, Giverny Allen

Dress: Remy - Chosen by Kyha, purchased from Sphere Bridal Collective. Dress is Mikardo silk, low back and has pockets.

Hair: Laura Gillham, owner of Bunny and Bohe

Make-Up: Chantel Krpan

Flowers: Mondo Floral Designs

Wedding bands: Stephen Dibbs Jewellery

Engagement ring: The ring was my Canadian great grandmothers from the 1950s.

The bride with her dad. Picture: Jessica Guy / Jess Took This

The Groom

Ben Allen, 31

Profession: Director of Aquatics at Churchie

Parents: Donna and Brett Allen

Groomsmen: Bobby Jovanovich, Jordan Allen, Connor Allen

Suit: Michael Innis Menswear

Soloist/Guitarist: Matt from Nick Trovas Band for Ceremony and Garden Party.

DJ for reception: Daniel from G&M Event Group.

Videographer: Red Door Studios - Phil Cooper

Transport: Mystic Mountain Tours provided buses for our guests

Cake details: Confetti Whip (half lemon, half chocolate mud as we couldn't agree on a flavour)

Originally published as We got married 48 hours before a lockdown