‘We are very chuffed’: Comedian weds her partner

EMMY-award winning Tasmanian comedian Hannah Gadsby surprised her fans on social media today, announcing she has secretly tied the knot.

Sharing the news on Twitter and Instagram, Gadsby posted a photograph of the pair enjoying lavender ice creams inside Van Diemens Land Creamery on Hobart's waterfront.

"I would like to introduce all y'all to Jenney Shamash," Gadsby captioned the photo.

"She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold.

Emmy award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby, born in Smithton, with her wife Jenney Shamash. Photo: Instagram

"We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it. For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heart felt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality. #married #really? #yeahtotally."

While keeping the location of the wedding under wraps, it's highly likely given the Tasmanian themed announcement the pair wed somewhere in the Apple Isle.

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia in December 2017.

Shamash is listed as a producer on Gadsby's Netflix comedy special Douglas - a show named after one of her dogs - nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards last year.

Hey y’all..Douglas (the show) is now out in the world, so you don’t have to be. Streaming on @NetflixIsAJoke and @Most. pic.twitter.com/RzuO4zCkP2 — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) May 26, 2020

Originally from Smithton in Tasmania's North-West, Gadsby won the national final of Raw Comedy in 2006, launching a hugely successful stand-up career.

She co-wrote and appeared in Josh Thomas's comedy series Please Like Me and more recently stunned the world with her hilarious, heartbreaking and subversive stand-up show Nanette, also on Netflix, and appeared as a host at the 2018 Emmys.

