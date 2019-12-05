’We are stretched’: How our firies are holding up

STAY INFORMED: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has issued an Advice warning about the fire, which continues to burn in a northerly direction near Forestry Rd, between the Bruce Hwy and Bulburin National Park. Picture: Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade

FIREFIGHTERS are working tirelessly to protect the community from a bushfire at Colosseum that has burned 4200ha in 10 days.

Smoke covered the region yesterday as the fire continued to burn near Forestry Rd, between the Bruce Highway and Bulburin National Park.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services yesterday re-issued an Advice warning for the fire, urging residents to stay alert.

Gladstone Incident Control Centre public information officer Judy Ferrari said firefighters and volunteers were holding up but getting tired.

“They’ve been working for over a week now,” Ms Ferrari said.

“We are stretched but we have great support from the community.”

Ms Ferrari said waterbombing had proved “invaluable” for inaccessible areas.

“Vegetation and mountainous areas make it very hard. That’s where the water bombings comes in,” she said.

As of 5pm yesterday properties were not under direct threat and the fire was burning within containment lines.

Meanwhile QFES yesterday extended a local fire ban for Gladstone residents until December 20.