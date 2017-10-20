'We are part of the solution': Gladstone and Queensland leading the way in gas

COLLABORATION between the Queensland and Federal Governments is strong in the gas industry, with Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher working closely to increase investment in the troubled sector.

Speaking at the recent Australian Gas Pipeline Association conference, Mr Butcher said he was engaging with his Australian Government colleagues to seek investment for crucial pipeline upgrades, needed to open up new gas reserves.

Mr Butcher said work was already being done to help mend the supply and price challenges facing the industry, and the involvement of the three Curtis Island mega LNG plants.

"Currently, there's a perception of a lack of available gas in the east coast domestic market and that gas producers and consumers are having difficulty securing long-term contracts on the right commercial terms,” he said.

"Despite these widely understood challenges, both industry and governments haven't yet been able to reach agreement on what's causing these challenges and more importantly, agree on the solutions.”

Mr Butcher said the recent commitment between the Federal Government and LNG exporters from Curtis Island was not the "silver bullet”, but it is a step in the right direction.

"I am not convinced that requiring all of Queensland's LNG exporters to be neutral or even net contributors to the east coast market will necessarily solve the larger problem,” he said.

"...the more frequent offering of short term contracts will not give the sufficient confidence needed to attract long-term investment in either the gas industry or industrial businesses.

"In Queensland we can put our hand on our heart and say that we are part of the solution - we want to keep growing the state's position as a reliable and affordable gas producer,” he said.