‘We are going to shoot every mother*ucker on that bus’

A DAD of three who aided his pregnant partner in making bizarre threats to stop an Ipswich prisoner bus enroute to jail, and "shoot every mother f**cker on it", has been warned to stay off illicit drugs.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told offender Daniel Lenske that he would be turning 30 in jail, and this should be "an epiphany' for him to question whether he wants to enter a new decade of life behind bars.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail via video-link, Daniel Gary Lenske, 29, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to 13 charges including making an improper use of emergency call service/vexatious call on January 31; using a carriage service to make a threat to kill; wilful damage; possession of dangerous drugs; attempted enter premises; enter premises and commit serious offence; two separate counts of obstructing police; unlawful use of a stolen vehicle; two bail breaches, and contravening a police direction.

In the Commonwealth offences involving the phone calls, his co-offender Katie Aileen Hogbin, 28, was sentenced previously for a variety of offences.

She received a 12-month good behaviour bond for improper use of an emergency call service, and using a carriage service to make a threat to kill.

Those charges related to a prison bus on its way from the Ipswich Courthouse to jail which had an associate of theirs on-board.

The calls were made to police via Triple-0.

"We're gonna stop that bus and we're gonna shoot every f***ing mother***er on that bus to get that c**t free cause he's innocent", Hogbin, who was with Lenske, had stated.

The break and enter attempt involved a townhouse at Ripley, where Lenske left a blood trail and fingerprints behind, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Lenske had now spent two months held in custody and has a six-page criminal history.

Mr Tsoi said on January 1, Lenske went to the 7/11 at West Ipswich, where he asked the employee for cigarettes.

He became impatient and used a hammer to damage the service window before driving off.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Lenske had a long history of drug abuse, particularly with ice.

He said Lenske was on an antipsychotic medicine but not always compliant with his prescription.

Mr Fairclough said Lenske was a dad of three, who worked at a Steggles chicken and poultry facility until it shut down.

"His goal is to manage his mental health issues, not use illicit substances, get a job, and have a meaningful relationship with his children," Mr Fairclough said.

Ms Mossop said if turning 30 in a jail cell was not an epiphany, she hoped that while stone-cold sober in jail he reflects on better ways to live the next decade of his life.

Lenske was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month jail term and to lesser concurrent penalties including a 12-month good behaviour bond.

The 12-month jail terms were imposed for unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle, entering premises by break to steal. He also received five months jail for obstructing police and a nine month jail term for attempting to enter premises. One month jail penalties were imposed for breaches of his bail

Lenske will be released on parole on October 27.