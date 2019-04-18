'We are excited': New party to celebrate the Yacht Race

CHEERS: The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race will finish this year with a Line Crossing party full of non-stop entertainment.

THIS year's Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race is set to be the biggest and best yet, with the festivities continuing after the yachts cross the finish line.

For the first time there will be a Line Crossing Party, celebrating one of the biggest Easter sporting traditions.

The festivities kick off at 2pm on Sunday with The Voice contestant Russ Walker and Sydney musician Nyxen headlining the entertainment for the event.

Events Queensland director Matthew Turich was excited for residents and visitors to come together and celebrate the inaugural event.

"This is the first time this side of Auckland Creek has been activated in such a way,” Mr Turich said.

"We're excited to see how people interact in this new precinct.”

There will be plenty of refreshments flowing with Aperol,Vodka Soda, Peroni, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Bird in Hand wines partnering with the Village.

DJs will perform throughout the night and a variety of takeaway food stalls will be operating.

Mr Turich acknowledges the history of this great event and is motivated to see the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race and Easter in Gladstone continue to be celebrated in fitting style.

"We've always been proud of the event,” he said.

"We understand the enormous significance of the race to Gladstone and we are excited to be delivering a brand new offering to the finish line”.

This is an 18+ event. Tickets are $10 available now through gladstoneentertainment.com or at the door of the Village.