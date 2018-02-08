'We are all one skin ... one kin': Powerful poem arrives in mail

NAIDOC march to celebrate NAIDOC Week, Goondoon St, Gladstone from Anzac Park to the Council chambers. Photo Chrissy Harris/The Observer

NAIDOC march to celebrate NAIDOC Week, Goondoon St, Gladstone from Anzac Park to the Council chambers. Photo Chrissy Harris/The Observer

Aborigine Being

By Ruth Meadwell

Mother Earth is sacred to our kin

We are Aborigines known by our dark skin

We claimed Australia as our home

From whence we came is unknown

Our love for Mother who nurtures us is deep

Every blade of grass, tree, stream or creek

She feeds, houses, heals and protects us

With buried roots, yams and witchetty grubs

Sweet berries and leaves from the trees

Goannas, snakes, kangaroo and wallabies

Fish caught in the sea, a tasty feed

Where lobsters, yabbies, crabs all breed

We have asked for reconciliation

If we believe in reincarnation

Energy changing shape and form

Nothing ever dying, accepting as the norm

No matter what colour, we are all one skin

Likewise knowing we are all one kin

As being of humanity

We must and will live in harmony