'We are all one skin ... one kin': Powerful poem arrives in mail

Aborigine Being
By Ruth Meadwell
Mother Earth is sacred to our kin
We are Aborigines known by our dark skin
We claimed Australia as our home
From whence we came is unknown
Our love for Mother who nurtures us is deep
Every blade of grass, tree, stream or creek
She feeds, houses, heals and protects us
With buried roots, yams and witchetty grubs
Sweet berries and leaves from the trees
Goannas, snakes, kangaroo and wallabies
Fish caught in the sea, a tasty feed
Where lobsters, yabbies, crabs all breed
We have asked for reconciliation
If we believe in reincarnation
Energy changing shape and form
Nothing ever dying, accepting as the norm
No matter what colour, we are all one skin
Likewise knowing we are all one kin
As being of humanity
We must and will live in harmony