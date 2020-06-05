‘We all have a role’: How we can save our waterways

The Lake Awoonga catchment area covers more than 2000sq km and feeds into Awoonga Dam.

The Lake Awoonga catchment area covers more than 2000sq km and feeds into Awoonga Dam.

WE ALL have a role to play on World Environment Day.

The first step in conserving and protecting our water resources is to look after our local waterways and freshwater catchment areas.

The Lake Awoonga catchment area – the network of waterways that flow into Awoonga Dam – is an important natural resource that we all rely on for industry, irrigation, fishing, leisure, recreation and, of course, our drinking water.

Gladstone Area Water Board land and catchment manager Jamie Petrie said there are very simple steps you can take to protect the quality of the water flowing through our local waterways.

“The Lake Awoonga catchment covers more than 2000sq km,” Mr Petrie said.

“The quality of the water within Awoonga Dam is heavily influenced by the management of the land and waterways in the catchment area, which is why it is so important for us to protect them.

“Caring for your local waterways is as simple as:

– disposing of hazardous waste correctly rather than down the drain;

– making sure your rubbish goes into the bin;

– controlling erosion and sediment around waterways or

– eliminating single-use plastic products.

“World Environment Day is a fantastic opportunity to explore your local environment and think about one action you can take to help protect the quality of our water resources. We all have a role to play.”

Gladstone Area Water Board is committed to providing safe and reliable water services to our customers and community which are high quality and environmentally sound for future generations.