Wayward driver a giveaway to police

A GLADSTONE man’s manner of driving was what first caught the attention of police.

Anthony Jon Edgerton, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Tuesday to possessing a drug utensil and a knife in public.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that Edgerton was pulled over on September 26, on Auckland St, at 12.10am, where he was spoken to about his manner of driving.

During a search, police found a knife in his pocket and a glass pipe which Edgerton said were both his.

He was convicted and fined $600.

Read more court stories:

Gladstone man’s ‘silly decision’

Woman ‘found’ drugs, scales and kept them

Gladstone trio on drugs charges front court