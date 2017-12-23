Ways you can #lovethereef in need of your help

LOVE THE REEF: The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority needs the public to report illegal activity.

ARE you heading out to your favourite reef or island over the holidays?

As the International Year of Coral Reefs gets closer, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and its partners are calling on park users to to help their #LovetheReef campaign.

And that particularly applies to green zones.

The Great Barrier Reef's director of field management, Richard Quincey said emerging science showed reefs in no- take green zones recovered up to 20 per cent faster than adjacent reefs and were more resilient to crown-of-thorns starfish, coral disease and extreme weather events.

"By taking these actions now, we can all help to protect the healthy parts of reef, while giving impacted sections the best chance of recovery," he said.

The stewardship call follows significant and widespread impacts to the reef over the past two years, including back-to-back summers of mass coral bleaching, a severe tropical cyclone and an ongoing crown-of-thorns starfish outbreak.

SPECTACULAR ENCOUNTERS: Tour guests can experience wildlife at Lady Musgrave Island up close and personal. 1770 Great Barrier Reef Eco Tour

Users are encouraged to report any illegal activity to the free 24-hour hotline: 1800 380 048 and include details like the date of the offence, location of the vessel and description of the activity.

How fishers can help

Anonymously report suspected illegal activity

Use a GPS and cross-check it with a free zoning map, or download the free Eye on the Reef App to access zoning

Understand how no-take zones work and why

Avoid taking herbivores like parrotfish, which remove seaweed and provide space for new corals to grow

How everyone can help

Don't anchor on coral - use a public mooring or find sand

Go slow over seagrass and coral reefs to avoid injuring marine animals

Take all rubbish with you and dispose on the shore

Keep island national parks pest free by helping to stop the spread of pest animals and weeds