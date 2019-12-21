Ways for boaties to stay safe on the water

CHECKING that boats are fully prepared and properly equipped with all the necessary safety equipment was vital to ensuring a safe season on the water, Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill secretary Josie Meng said this week.

Ahead of an expected busy season in the region, Ms Meng said it was critical that people using and operating boats were responsible with their safety checks, including checking their motors and ensuring all boat parts were in good working order.

“Also make sure you have enough fuel. Sometimes boats can sit for a while before they’re used,” she said.

Ms Meng said people needed to be ready in case they struck “unexpected or inclement” weather.

“Always go out with a full tank. The old adage of one-third to get out, one-third to get back and one-third in reserve is always a good standby,” she said.

“Be mindful that the same rules apply on water as on the road, and you can’t drink and drive. Wear life jackets and log on and log off with VMR Round Hill who are on air daily.

“Then, if by chance you do need assistance, we have got your details and it makes it a bit easier. Depending on the help need, you could be a bit stressed at that time.”

Ms Meng said people needed to ensure they had any necessary medication with them.

“Hopefully most boaties have got a checklist which is always a good thing,” she said.

“Keep an eye on the weather forecast and be as prepared as you can be which also helps avoid any mishaps.”

Children should wear life jackets, be sun smart, and have enough water for hydration. At this time of year, the area was busy, she said, with visitors and day-trippers heading to the reef and Lady Musgrave Island.

“We just want everybody to enjoy their time on the water and stay safe,” she said.

The most common issues VMR Round Hill dealt with during the summer season were vessel breakdowns, engine problems, an empty fuel tank, or medical attention.

“So far this year it’s been quite busy – everybody has been out on the water and enjoying it day time and night,” Ms Meng said.

“And if we get good weather it will be very busy.”

The VMR Rescue vessel usually attends a call-out with a skipper and three crew on board.

The group has 15 active members who share the duties when they are at home.

“We’re only small but we pack a punch,” Ms Meng said.

Hours are 0630hrs to 18oohrs daily then an Emergency Night Watch on VHF 16.