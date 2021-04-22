‘Way to ruin a birthday’: Gladstone woman fined for rant

Kimberly Nichole Morris, who became extremely abusive towards police after they shut down a loud party at her house, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A woman who swore at police repeatedly after they attended a loud birthday party, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Kimberly Nichole Morris, 33, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance and not complying with a noise abatement direction.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Morris’ case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

On April 2, about 10.30pm, police attended an address on Breslin St, Gladstone, in relation to a noise complaint.

Police heard excessive noise, namely amplified music, from the house as well as loud voices from a gathering inside.

Upon arrival, police heard several voices yelling “It’s the cops”, and as they approached the house Morris burst out and confronted them.

Morris was immediately hostile towards police, yelling insults at the top of her voice and calling police “c----”, at one point saying “way to wreck a birthday, c---”.

The responding officer issued a noise abatement direction for 96 hours due to excessive noise, however, Morris told them she “didn’t care.”

Police left the scene and observed the music to be turned off when they left.

At 11.50pm police re-attended the same address after a second noise complaint.

While police were attempting to write paperwork and issue a notice to appear in court to Morris, she continued to abuse police at the top of her voice.

She also called them “maggots, mongrel mutts, pigs and a bunch of f------ paedophiles”.

Police observed multiple people from neighbouring houses come out into the street and observe Morris’ behaviour.

The entire incident was in the front yard of Morris’ residence and she was observed acting disorderly and offensive in a public place.

Mr Muirhead convicted and fined Morris $200 for the public nuisance offence and issued an 80-hour community service order for the noise abatement direction.

Convictions were recorded.

