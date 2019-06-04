Menu
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Wavell SHS vs Keebra Park

by Andrew Dawson
4th Jun 2019 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Wavell State High School will be looking for its first win of the Langer Cup when the side confronts Keebra Park SHS during the school's annual Home Coming Round tonight.

Wavell have had two narrow loses - to Ipswich and Marsden - and aim to rise to the occasion against the current champions.

The Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming of the match which starts at 6pm.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

