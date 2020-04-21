Watt: Todd deserves credit for handing over reins

Gold Coast boss Dennis Watt has acknowledged Todd Greenberg's tough decision to step down will help ensure the game's future beyond the crippling coronavirus pandemic.

Queensland's three NRL club bosses have thanked the outgoing NRL CEO for his service, labelling his job "one of the toughest in Australian sport".

Greenberg has been a supporter of rugby league in the Sunshine State - with initiatives such as the NRL Magic Round hosted at Suncorp Stadium.

The development of the Cowboys' new home, the Queensland Country Bank Stadium, also came during Greenberg's tenure at the helm of the NRL.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the three Queensland clubs have become pivotal in resuming the competition as they, like the Warriors, may be forced to leave their families for a long period of time.

Watt said Greenberg held one of the most difficult positions in Australian sport.

"Todd's role is one of the toughest in Australian sport and he can be happy with the revenue growth in the code in his four years," Watt said.

"He can also take pride in the increasing recognition and support at government level of the uplifting role rugby league plays in our communities.

"He has a passion and love for the code and it is to his credit that he has recognised it is time to hand over the reins to help ensure the game's future beyond these difficult times."

Todd Greenberg was a driving force behind the NRL’s Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium. Picture: Lachie Millard

Broncos boss Paul White said it was a tough role to be the head of the NRL and wished Greenberg the best for the future.

"Todd had already established himself as a highly capable sporting administrator when I came into the CEO role at the Broncos almost a decade ago," White said.

"Todd performed strongly as CEO of the Bulldogs before moving into the role of Head of Football Operations at the NRL where he led some significant change and innovation.

"In his tenure as NRL CEO, he has overseen another period of significant change and it is has also been necessary to deal with some significant challenges our game has faced.

"Todd has always maintained a drive and a passion for improving the way our game was viewed by the Australian community.

"The role of CEO of the NRL is tough and at times uncompromising and no doubt takes both a professional and personal toll.

Broncos CEO Paul White said Todd Greenberg led some significant change and innovation at the NRL during his tenure. Picture: AAP

"In tough times, Todd has always conducted himself with both dignity and composure when under pressure. The Broncos organisation thank Todd for his contribution to the game and we wish him and his family all the best in the future."

Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel also said the North Queensland club was committed to working with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys and acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

"We thank Todd for his passion, dedication and contribution to our game and our club," Reibel said.

"This is a pivotal period for rugby league and we are committed to continuing to work with Peter and Andrew through this time."

ARKO ASTOUNDED BY SIZE OF NRL STAFF

Former ARL boss Ken Arthurson has been left surprised at the departure of NRL CEO Todd Greenberg before questioning whether the exuberant staff numbers are to blame.

Arthurson headed up the ARL from 1983 through to 1997 and was instrumental during the greatest upheaval in the game's history - the Super League war era.

He stood down from his position in 1997 in order to reach a peace deal with New Limited's Super League to continue the game of rugby league in Australia.

Now, 23 years on, the governing body is dealing with another crisis - the crippling coronavirus pandemic - and the standing down of its boss Todd Greenberg.

Arthurson spoke to The Courier-Mail on Monday night and questioned whether the game's large number of employees led to Greenberg's downfall.

Former ARL boss Ken Arthurson was surprised by Todd Greenberg’s resignation. Picture: NRL Photos

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRL reportedly employed eight times the number of staff that it did in 2012 and spends $500,000 per day to run the competition.

"I found Todd to be quite a reasonable bloke but I've had very little to do with him," Arthurson said. "I'm surprised that's the situation.

"I must say this in all sincerity, I've been astounded with the number of employees in the NRL today. When I was there, our total staff was something like 27 people.

"The game has been my entire life and naturally I want to see it kick on."

Arthurson said he was confident of the future of the NRL with Peter V'landys in charge of the ARL Commission.

"V'landys has a bit going for him from what I can tell," he said.

"I've got very good hopes and faith in him. I've only had the limited opportunity to speak to him in the past but I was very impressed with him.

"He seems a competent bloke and a decent bloke as well."

Originally published as Watt: Todd deserves credit for handing over reins