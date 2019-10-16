Shane Watson apologises over photos on hacked accounts

SHANE Watson has apologised to fans after hackers published a series of "illicit" photos of scantily clad women on his personal Instagram.

The Australian cricket star fell victim for the second time in two weeks after racist and fat-shaming posts were seen on his Twitter account.

The 38-year-old all-rounder, who played 59 Tests, unintentionally inundated his 1.3 million Instagram followers with a score of bizarre photos uploaded by a hacker on Tuesday.

His bio was changed to "JOIN SHADOW REALM, LINK IN BIO! FOR FREE NUDES", while raunchy pictures of women were made public.

One cropped picture, of a man wearing a black printed T-shirt displaying the Joker, was captioned "I'm the hacker".



My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account.

First my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today.

Instagram needs to help out a lot quicker when things like this happens. This is taking way too long!!! 😡😡😡😡 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 15, 2019

The Instagram takeover also resulted in several posts attempting to persuade Watson's followers to add two Snapchat accounts for a "free shoutout."

The hack came days after a similar revamp of his Twitter profile changed his profile picture to a woman, and his bio reading "FREE DA GUYS".

Watson's timeline was also flooded with unauthorised fat-shaming tweets and vile slurs that referred to indigenous Australians as "simply not human."

Shane Watson's Instagram account was hacked.

The Queenslander, who now plays for Chennai Super Kings, managed to wipe his profile and remove the content, and took to Twitter to apologise to fans for what they saw.

He wrote: "My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account.

"First my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today.

"Instagram needs to help out a lot quicker when things like this happens. This is taking way too long!!!"

Watson added: "Twitter last Friday where amazing at getting onto it so quickly but Instagram........ where are you?????"

This article first appeared in The Sun.

Stream international cricket Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS including every Australian Test, ODI and T20I on home soil. Get your 14-day free trial >