‘Watershed’: App prompts crime bust

An ambitious international crime investigation tricking criminals into using an encrypted app has “struck a heavy blow against organised crime” Scott Morrison has declared, as police confirm the probe prevented a mass shooting on Australian soil.

The prime minister made the comments after the Australian underworld was crushed by the biggest ever crime bust in the southern hemisphere, with over 200 offenders facing charges and $45m in assets and cash seized.

Around 4,000 police burst through doors across Australia in the early hours of Monday as part of top-secret Operation Ironside, revealed by a world exclusive from The Daily Telegraph, in what Mr Morrison described as a “watershed moment” for law enforcement.

The raids were the culmination of an ambitious investigation based on police tricking organised crime figures into using a supposedly encrypted app AN0M, providing real-time access to 25 million messages on underworld plots.

Mr Morrison said the bust had “struck a heavy blow against organised crime” both in Australia and across the globe, and was made possible by the government providing “serious resources” to their operations.

Scott Morrison described the southern hemisphere's biggest crime bust as a ‘watershed moment’ for law enforcement. Picture: Joel Carrett / NCA NewsWire

Law enforcement has access to 25 million messages between criminals over three years, on the supposedly encrypted app AN0M.

“This is a watershed moment in Australian law enforcement history,” he declared on Tuesday.

“Operation Ironside puts Australia at the forefront of this fight against dangerous, organised criminals who peddle in human misery, and ultimately it will keep our communities and Australians safer.”

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) worked closely with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the operation, which has sparked a wave of arrests from Europe to the US.

The prime minister described Tuesday as a “proud day” for the families of officers who took part, often at great sacrifice.

“You can be very proud of the work they’re doing today, and I’m incredibly proud of all those who are wearing blue in this country today,” he said.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw revealed the operation, which remained ongoing, had already led to 224 offenders being charged, around $45m in assets and cash seized, six clandestine laboratories shut down and 21 threats to kill acted upon.

Law enforcement had also managed to apprehend an offender planning a mass shooting, he revealed.

“They were using a machine gun potentially at a cafe where people would have been no doubt harmed,” he said.

“We were able to, with the co-operation of that particular state police force, take that individual before they’re able to do that.”

Mr Kershaw did not reveal where the mass shooting was set to take place, but confirmed it was linked to organised crime.

One local chapter hit was making $20m every month from trafficking drugs into Australia, with Mr Kershaw saying the raids had inflicted “maximum damage” on organised crime and dismantled drug trafficking on “an industrial scale”.

“Essentially, we have been in the back pockets of organised crime and operated a criminal take-down like we’ve never seen,” he said.

The idea to give law enforcement real-time access to criminal messages via an encrypted app was first hatched over beers between two Australian investigators and FBI agents in 2018.

“Some of the best ideas come over a couple of beers,” Mr Kershaw said.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw says the raids had inflicted ‘maximum damage’ on organised crime. Picture: Gary Ramage / NCA NewsWire

But he warned AN0M was a “small platform” compared to other encrypted apps, which continued to pose a significant challenge to law enforcement.

Speaking alongside the prime minister, FBI Legal Attache Anthony Russo said international co-operation was increasingly important as crime transversed borders.

“The threats we face are too diverse and too complex for any one organisation to tackle alone,” he said.

“Over the years, we have learned that working together is not just the best option, it’s the only option. Partnerships are at the core of everything we do.”



Mr Morrison demanded Labor drop its opposition to legislation giving law enforcement sweeping surveillance powers.

“We have sought to have this bill passed through three successive parliaments and it still continues to be opposed by Labor,” he said.

“This is critical to ensure that criminals don‘t get on to wharves, that they can’t access security credentials and, and things of that nature.

“I don’t know why they’re being protected.”



Originally published as ‘Watershed’: App prompts crime bust